ASTORIA — Clatsop Community College’s annual student art show will be available to view online through Aug. 31.
The show is split into two categories: 3D and 2D art. The 3D gallery is available to view at bit.ly/cccstudentartshow. The 2D art can be seen at bit.ly/ccc2dart.
The show is an annual juried event that showcases student work in disciplines including graphic arts, design, drawing, painting, ceramics, photography and printmaking. This year’s juror is Annie Eskelin, executive director of Astoria Visual Arts.
Out of 200 submissions, 75 pieces were chosen for the exhibit. Award winners include Michelle Coventry, Sofia Morrill, Brianna Baird, Amalia Sher, Zackere Brundage, Ben Sheffl Thompson, Debi Glass, Walt Garnett and more.
