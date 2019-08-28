CLATSKANIE – A Labor Day concert featuring the North Coast Big Band from Astoria kicks off the Clatskanie Arts Commission’s 31st Performing Arts Series at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Clatskanie City Park. The concert is free.
The park is located at 300 Park St. in Clatskanie. Hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob, ice cream and beverages will be available for purchase as a fundraiser for the Clatskanie Arts Commission beginning at 1 p.m. Free cake will be served at intermission.
Please bring your own chairs. Bleacher seating will also be available. Owners of vintage vehicles are encouraged to bring them for display on the grass behind the bleachers.
Brochures and tickets for this year’s Performing Arts Series will be available at the park.
The season includes electronic music by Veserium on Sunday Oct. 13; the Oregon Symphonic Band on Sunday, Nov. 17; American’s Sweethearts’ trio for a holiday show on Sunday, Dec. 15; The Lonely, a tribute to Roy Oribson on Friday, Jan. 31; “The Emperor’s New Clothes” performed by Missoula Children’s Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 28 and 29; Fernhill Bluegrass Band and the Bloomer Family on Sunday, March 15, and pianist Sarah Hagen on Friday, April 24.
Performances are at the Birkenfeld Theatre at the Clatskanie Cultural Center. A special promotional price will be available for six tickets or more if purchased by Sept. 30.
For more information, visit clatskaniearts.org or call 503-728-3403.
