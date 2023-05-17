Clatskanie literary festival honors Carver's roots on the Columbia

Drive through Clatskanie and it’s hard to miss the mural of a staring Raymond Carver, author and poet born in Clatskanie on May 25, 1938.
Taking advantage of a fortuitous connection to literary renown, proud townsfolk, as well as Anis Mojgani, Oregon poet laureate, will celebrate the author and his connection to Clatskanie during the Raymond Carver Writing Festival Friday and Saturday.
“Few people here, including me, were that familiar with Raymond Carver,” said Elsa Wooley, member of Clatskanie Arts Commission who spearheaded the revival of the festival last year.
The idea launched in 2012 with the dedication of a sculpture and plaque at the Clatskanie Library, commemorating the “Cathedral” and “What We Talk About When We Talk About Love” author — but the festival didn’t last.
“It was my son, Nathan, who convinced me to help bring back the celebration,” Wooley said. “He has traveled all over the world as a jazz musician and when he is introduced as being from Clatskanie, Oregon, people know that’s where Raymond Carver’s from. Performing in places like Paris or Berlin, if he began a phrase of Carver’s poetry people would spontaneously recite the rest of the poem.”
“If people all over the world know who Carver was and can even recite his poems,” Wooley added, “it’s just a shame we have only a small memorial by the library. We need to reintroduce the community to Carver.”
The revival of the festival began last year after Wooley and a collaboration of like-minded enthusiasts agreed that it was time to revitalize interest in the town’s most famous son.
“We’re so lucky that Jeremy Furnish is on our arts commission,” Wooley said.
Furnish directed the creation of the Carver mural, which is based on a winning design by Dylan Eckland, a Seaside tattoo artist. The mural is still in progress — when finished, it will include an excerpt from Carver’s “Where Water Comes Together with Other Water:” “I’ll take all the time I please this afternoon / before leaving my place alongside this river.”
In April, the library got things got rolling with a kick-off “Poetry and Pie” contest (pie was Carver’s favorite dessert). This year’s contest theme came from Carver’s poem, “Happiness”:
Happiness. It comes on / unexpectedly. And goes beyond, really, / any early morning talk about it.
Wooley noted that poetry seems to resonate with people of all ages and has become an integral part of community involvement in the event. Last year there were 40 entrants, this year 128, including 75 youth contributors.
“It’s thrilling having Oregon’s poet laureate as our featured presenter at Friday evening’s reception,” Wooley said. “I’m such a fan of the written word, and our goal is to engage not just ours, but other communities. I wrote an unsolicited email to him (Anis Mojgani) and when I’d almost given up expecting an answer, this delightful, most charming man wrote back agreeing to participate in our festival.”
The reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday also will feature speakers on Carver’s connection to Clatskanie, local authors, refreshments and C.C. Stern Type Foundry printing commemorative bookmarks.
Prior to Friday night’s reception, beginning at 1 p.m., a pop-up poetry booth, festival information, programs, maps for a self-guided walking tour and bookmarks courtesy of C.C. Stern Type Foundry can be found in Safeway’s parking lot.
At 2 p.m., a free showing of director Robert Altman’s 1993 movie, “Short Cuts,” based on Carver’s works, can be seen in the Clatskanie Cultural Center’s Birkenfeld Theatre.
Carver memorabilia will be on display at the Clatskanie Historical Museum “Castle” curated by Deborah Steele Hazen, longtime editor of The Clatskanie Chief.
A Friday sale table will have vintage posters, t-shirts, books and materials from authors and presenters.
Saturday workshops will be led by Michael Mills, host of the Raymond Carver Podcast, Cathlamet poet Dayle Olson and author Marianne Monson of The Writer’s Guild of Astoria, who will be presenting topics such as writing haiku and how to publish work. Mojgani will also be on hand Saturday to discuss ideas on words, language and poetry.
At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Mojgani will present prizes to youth poetry winners followed by a dinner in the ballroom. Winners of the adult poetry contest will read their winning poems after dinner, followed by an open mic poetry jam.
“It’s all free and fantastic,” added Olson, an enthused poet. “All you have to do is get yourself there.”
