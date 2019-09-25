Professional sculpture artist Jeremy Furnish was selected as the winner of the Astoria Regatta art competition this month. His winning design is a large metal wave etched with local history encircling “the jewel of the sea,” a blue, glass circle at the eye of the wave that contains a model of the historic fishing vessels that inspired the Regatta, according to a statement Furnish submitted to the selection committee.
“Astoria is true and dear to me,” Furnish said. “The deep history at the beginning of the Regatta, it’s personal.”
Furnish’s family migrated from Denmark to Astoria in 1894, the same year the first Regatta took place.
Furnish, who now lives in Clatskanie, has had his eyes out for an opportunity to design a monument for Astoria for years. When he saw the Regatta’s call for art, he knew this was the moment to give it his best, he said.
The Regatta riverside monument is the result of a partnership between the Regatta board, Astoria Visual Arts, and the City of Astoria. The committee set a budget of $20,000 for the monument, with a goal that it will be completed by next year’s Regatta festival.
“We are thrilled with the choice,” Kevin Leahy said, who served on the 2019 Regatta Board.
“There is no lack of inspiration, ever, in Astoria,” said Furnish. “I’m there every chance I can get.”
