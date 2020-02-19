CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Community Church will present an award-winning classical pianist at 7 p.m. Friday.
Baron Fenwick will perform at the church, located at 132 E Washington St. Fenwick will perform pieces by composers Joseph Haydn, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Frédéric Chopin and Sergei Prokofiev.
Fenwick’s accomplishments include winning the 2018 Mannes Orchestra Concerto Competition in New York City and being a laureate of the 2017 Ravel Prix at the Fontainebleau Conservatoire. He regularly travels internationally to perform in solo recitals and with symphonies and orchestras.
Admission to Fenwick’s concert will be free to all ages.
