ASTORIA – Partners for the PAC is hosting a Between Friends benefit concert for the Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Clatsop Community Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St. General admission is $15, seniors are $10 are children 12 and under are free.
The concert features local musicians including Shelley Loring Barker on flute, Johnny Barker on drums and percussion, Paul Brady on piano and Todd Pederson on string bass. The concert is a blend of classical and jazz with music of Chick Corea, Astor Piazzolla, George Gershwin, Claude Bolling and others will be performed.
Loring Barker has performed with many orchestras, chamber and jazz ensembles in the San Francisco Bay area and Portland, including playing substitute/extra flute with the Oregon Symphony and touring the western United States as a member of the Ralph Wells Trio. She is also performs in many local community music ensembles including North Coast Chamber Orchestra, North Coast Symphonic Band, Little Ballet Theater Nutcracker Orchestra, the Goodenberger/Loring Duo, the jazz trio Equinox and more. She also teaches flute, piano and Kindermusic classes at the Astoria Conservatory of Music.
At an early age Johnny Barker realized he had a love for drums. He played in the sixth-grade band in Astoria and continued through his high school career. He studied percussion with Scott Cuthbert and Joe Scott, and furthered his percussion studies at summer band camps and the Portland Summer Percussion Academy with Chris Whyte and Brett Paschal. Johnny participated in wind symphony and was in the Astoria Marching Band and the Astoria Jazz band. Johnny has played percussion with community groups such as the North Coast Chorale, North Oregon Coast Symphony, North Coast Symphonic Band, and the Columbia River Symphony.
Brady has taught piano at the Astoria Conservatory of Music since 2012. He has performed and recorded on keyboard and piano with various bands in Salem and Portland. Before moving to Astoria, he studied flamenco cante (singing) in Spain, and sang with El Cuadro Gallo in Portland.
Pederson has been a lifelong music student dabbling in many styles including a long-standing appreciation for jazz.
For more information, visit supportthepac.org.
