North Coast Chorale will perform a variety of songs for its “Belated 30th Anniversary” celebration June 11 to June 13 at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St.
The chorale will perform many songs the chorale has previously performed. The list includes a variety of music genres including jazz, gospel and sacred pieces. Deac Guidi and Dinah Urell will perform with the chorale.
Face masks and social distancing are required indoors. A maximum of 50 tickets will be sold for each performance. Tickets cost $10 each for ages 13 and older. Children ages 12 and under get free admission. Tickets are available at partnersforthepac.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.