ASTORIA — Registration is open for a children’s theater program at bit.ly/3j8bmT0. The program, sponsored by the Liberty Theatre and the Missoula Children’s Theatre, will run as an in-person camp July 12 to July 17.
Children entering grades first through 12th are eligible to participate. The program is free to all children. During the camp, participants will learn about putting together a theater show, then will run public performances on July 17.
Registration is limited to a first-come, first-served basis. Children will be sorted into groups based on age.
Children will be required to wear masks.
More information and tickets for the public shows are available at libertyastoria.org
