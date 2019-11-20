ASTORIA – Astoria High School and Astoria Middle School’s art programs will host “Artistry Abroad,” their fall art exhibit, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Old Lum’s Showroom, 1625 Exchange St.
Everyone is welcome – no tickets necessary.
Over 175 artists from AHS and AMS will be represented, featuring drawings, paintings, pottery, multimedia artwork and more.
A special light installation set up by the Community Art Students will be featured.
Some pieces will be for sale, and proceeds will be split between the art programs and the individual artists.
