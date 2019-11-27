CANNON BEACH – Oregon fine art photographer Christopher Burkett’s extensive exhibition of “Fine Art Color Photography” is on display at Northwest By Northwest Gallery, 232 N Spruce St. An informal talk with the exhibit curator and historian Joyce Lincoln happens at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
Burkett’s Photographs are in numerous museum collections across the country including the Portland Art Museum, Boston Museum of Fine Arts and Museum of Fine Arts Houston.
The collections include “Zeiss,” “Hasselblad” and “Illford.”
For more information, contact nwbynwgallery.com or 503 436 0741.
