CLATSOP AND TILLAMOOK COUNTIES — North Coast Chamber Orchestra will present its winter concert series starting Friday.
Programs will highlight overtures from operas throughout classical history.
The first concert will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at St. Catherine Episcopal Church, 36335 N. Hwy 101 in Nehalem. The second concert will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Astoria Elks Lodge Ballroom, 453 11th St.
Admission for the concerts is free for ages 12 and under, $5 for students and $10 for adults.
Information on the concerts is available at northoregoncoastsymphony.org. Those interested in joining the orchestra or its board should contact conductor Cory Pederson at 503-836-2198 or nocscory@gmail.com.
