ASTORIA — Grace Episcopal Church presents a free concert featuring music from six centuries at 2 p.m., Sunday at 1545 Franklin Street, Astoria.
Dr. Ray Utterback, organist, will lead the program, playing works by well-known and lesser-known composers from each century.
The church’s Estey pipe organ is itself over a century old and has obtained improvements and additions during that time.
The earliest work in the concert is by Hans Buchner, a Germanic organist in the days of the Reformation, around 1540, and the most recent work, from the 21st century, is by the distinguished musician David Gell of Santa Barbara, California, recently deceased.
As might well be expected for a concert primarily of organ music, works of Johann Sebastian Bach will be included. The church’s resident organist, Vincent Centeno, and soprano Berenice Jones-Centeno are participating in the concert, representing composers of the18th and the 19th centuries.
Donations accepted for the organ fund of Grace Episcopal Church.
