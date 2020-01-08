LONG BEACH — Celtic music from Casey Neill and Johnny Connolly comes to Long Beach. The duo will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N. The show is $15.
The duo first connected 15 years ago, and are now together again with songs and instrumentals from the Scots, Irish and American traditions, as well as a selection of originals.
Connolly was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland where his dexterity on the accordion earned him a place with the Celtic music community at 17. For the past few years, he has been touring as a member of internationally acclaimed Irish band Solas.
Neill is a songwriter and guitarist who tours extensively in the US, Japan and Europe. He performs solo and with his band The Norway Rats. Neill has a long history in the traditional folk world.
Wine, beer and other refreshments are available for purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.