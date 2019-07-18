LONG BEACH – Cello and percussion duo Groovy Wallpaper will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at The Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. Tickets are $15.
Skip von Kuske and Don Henson make up the band. VonKuske layers cello, mandolin and guitar into multi-track compositions and Henson plays percussion, including drums, bongos, cymbals, a typewriter and more.
Oregon ArtsWatch recently referred to VonKuske as “one of Oregon’s finest and most adventurous musicians.” Aside from percussion, Henson is known for his proficiency on keyboards, glockenspiel, vibraphone and synthesizer.
Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/2SctPOy, by emailing events@peninsulaartscenter.org or by calling Bill at 360-901-0962.
