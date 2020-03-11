ASTORIA — Helen Gillet, a New Orleans-based cellist, singer and composer, will perform Friday.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. in KALA, 1017 Marine Drive. Tickets cost $15 and are available at the door or online at libertyastoria.org.
Gillet’s repertoire includes jazz, funk, alternative rock, pop and more. She primarily performs solo but has worked with a variety of performers from different genres.
Gillet recently recorded an album with multi-instrumentalist Jeff Coffin, which is scheduled to come out in summer. Her other albums include “Newton Circus,” “Dusk in Wallonia” and “Running of the Bells.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.