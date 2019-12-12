ILWACO, Wash. — Kathryn Claire presents ‘Winter Songs,’ inspired by the season with music to honor the shortest days and longest nights. The show will happen at 7 p.m. Saturday at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St.
Weaving together songs, instrumentals, traditional and original music and a few covers, Claire invites the audience to join together in celebration of the season. She will be accompanied by Don Henson on piano and percussion and Sid Ditson on violin.
Henson has toured extensively with Claire in the Pacific Northwest. His band has played with Pink Martini, on The Tonight Show (With Jay Leno) and at Carnegie Hall.
Ditson recently joined the crew on a tour in Belgium and the Netherlands and has been an integral part of Kathryn’s music over the past couple years. He brings a versatility with the instrument that is truly unique.
Wine, beer, and other refreshments are available for purchase. Reservations at peninsulaartscenter.org/concerts or 360-901-0962
