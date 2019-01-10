ASTORIA — The public is invited to attend Astoria Visual Arts Artists’ Reception + Open House, 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. Come celebrate AVA’s member-artists and the opening of the new AVA Gallery on the corner of Duane and 10th streets. This will be an evening of art, music, conversation, food, beer and wine.
AVA has joined the Astoria Studio Collective in transforming the historic Van Dusen Building into a bona-fide artists hub. Come visit with your favorite artists and celebrate the New Year artfully.
Carruthers Restaurant, Columbia River Coffee Roasters, Fort George Brewery and WineKraft will supply the food and drink.
Astoria Visual Arts was founded in 1989 as a nonprofit membership organization to enhance, strengthen and promote the arts in the Greater Astoria Area. For more information about AVA, or to learn how to become a member, visit astoriavisualarts.org/.
