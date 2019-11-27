ASTORIA – The North Coast Chorale presents the annual “Messiah” sing-along and play-along at 4 p.m. this Sunday at the Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center.
This event raises awareness about those who are less fortunate in our community and raises money for the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank.
This North Coast Chorale sponsored event is free to the public, and a donation of food or money is requested. Last year, over $1,250 was raised, as was 96 lbs. of food. Everything received goes directly to the Clatsop Community Action’s Regional Foodbank, which distributes to our foodbanks throughout the region.
There are a variety of ways to enjoy this afternoon of musical entertainment.
Simply listen to the choruses and arias sung by the Chorale and soloists or sing along. Scores will be available in the lobby.
Strings, horns and percussionists are also invited; bring an instrument and play along with the accompanist.
Also coming Dec. 13, 20 and 22, “Amahl and the Night Visitors”, performed by NCC and local soloists.
