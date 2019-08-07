ASTORIA – Hear the Columbia River Symphony and Beacock Music Concert Band’s Summer Pops concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Astoria High School Auditorium, 1001 W Marine Drive. The family-friendly concert is free and donations are accepted.
The concert is part of the Astoria Regatta festival.
The symphony and concert band will perform separately for the first half of the concert then join together as one large ensemble to close out the performance with popular pop music selections.
The program features selections from popular Hollywood films, musicals and video games including classics such as “Avengers,” “Journey,” “Band of Brothers,” “Baba Yetu,” “Winds of Poseidon” and more.
This concert marks the sixth time that identical twin brothers and directors of the symphony and concert band, Cory and Cary Pederson, have brought their groups together to perform.
The Columbia River Symphony is comprised equally of adults of all ages from all over the region and youth from six local middle and high schools. The symphony is now in its 12th year.
Beacock Music Concert Band is an ensemble that is part of the New Horizons music program which provide entry points to music-making for adults, many of retirement age, but open to all adults.
The symphony welcomes new members and is open to anyone who plays a string or wind instrument, percussion or piano. The organization is also interested in acquiring new board members that would enjoy furthering the mission of the Columbia River Symphony.
For more information, visit columbiariversymphony.org or call 1-503-836-2198 or e-mail crsmusicians@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.