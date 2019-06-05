ASTORIA – A reception and reading for the 2019 edition of Rain Magazine, Clatsop Community’s College’s annual literary and arts publication, will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, on the 3rd floor of Towler Hall Commons at the college, 1799 Lexington Ave. Light refreshments will be served.
Many of the magazine’s contributors will be on hand to read excerpts, and original artwork will be displayed. Copies of this limited edition publication will be available for a suggested $10 donation.
This year’s edition includes writing from Robert Michael Pyle, Karin Temple, Wayne Downing, Florence Sage, Jim Dott, John Ciminello, Sophie Bayla, Elizabeth Winters, Jan Bono and others. It also showcases artwork by Terry Shumaker, Kim Rose Adams, Lisa Ackerman, Dmitri Swain and June Piety.
The cover features a stunning and stark linocut by Stirling Gorsuch, a former Clatsop Community College student who frequently shows at RiverSea Gallery in Astoria.
For more information, contact faculty advisor Ryan Hume at rhume@clatsopcc.edu or call 503-338-2517.
