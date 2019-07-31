ILWACO – August’s First Friday Art Walk will be held from 4-7 p.m. Aug. 2.
Viewers can see art at Ocean Beach Hospital, Timberland Regional Library, the Antique Gallery and at businesses at the Port of Ilwaco.
Members of the local Peninsula Artist Association and Ilwaco High School students will show their work.
See whimsical watercolors by Don Nisbett, one of a kind silver jewelry with local beach gold by Luisa Mack, crafted wooden bowls by Richard Schroeder, mono-prints and oil paintings at Marie Powell Gallery, a variety of art at Skywater Ventures and RiversZen’s Yoga Studio.
Other participating businesses showing work from local artists include Time Time Enough Books, Purly Shells, Salt Hotel & Pub, OleBobs Galley Cafe and Gray’s Harbor College Community Education Center. Maps are available at any of the participating businesses. Watch for the Art Walk flags around town.
