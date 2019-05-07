Cathlamet artist featured in Longview show

LONGVIEW, Wash. — The Columbian Artists Association is opening a show 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, May 10, in the Rose Center for the Arts on Lower Columbia College Campus, 1528 Maple St. An artists’ reception and award ceremony starts at 4 p.m. The show includes artists from surrounding counties exhibiting both 2D and 3D artwork, as well as the featured artist selected by association members
The featured artist this year is Robert Stowe of Cathlamet. He has been a member of the Tsuga Gallery and the Columbian Artists Association for a few years. His talents include painting, photography and wood carving. His latest endeavors in carvings that were inspired by Northwest American Indian designs.
Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday through May 23.
