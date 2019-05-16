WARRENTON — See “the collision of cultures and beliefs’ in two Martin Scorcese films at Pioneer Presbyterian, 33324 Patriot Lane, near Camp Rilea.
”Kundun”
7 p.m. Friday, May 17
“As its imagery becomes more surreal and mystically abstract, Mr. Glass’s ethereal electronic score, which suggests a Himalayan music of the spheres, gathers force and energy and the music and pictures achieve a sublime synergy.” — Roger Ebert
”Silence”
4 p.m. Sunday, May 19
“A monumental work, and a punishing one. It puts you through hell with no promise of enlightenment, only a set of questions and propositions, sensations and experiences ... This is not the sort of film you ‘like’ or ‘don’t like.’ It’s a film that you experience and then live with.” — Matt Zoller
$5 per film or $8 for both.
Following the films, Seth Tichenor of Clatsop Community College, Dwight Caswell and Doug Rich will hold a discussion.
