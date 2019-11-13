ASTORIA – Storyteller Will Hornyak will present “Hans my Hedgehog and Other Tales of Exile” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at KALA, 1017 Marine Drive. The show is for mature audiences, and tickets are $15 at the door.
The presentation is a compilation of haunting poems, songs and tales from the dark forests of imagination in celebration of the Celtic new year.
Hornyak is a featured performer at the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tennessee.
He engages audiences with imaginative, well-crafted and moving performances. He’s worked at a newspaper in South America, been a fisher in Alaska, a carpenter, farm hand and university instructor.
For more information, call 503-338-4878.
