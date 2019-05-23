ASTORIA — “I Pagliacci,” or, “The Clowns,” an opera by Ruggero Leoncavallo about love, romance and betrayal, will be performed by Cascadia Chamber Opera at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St.
The play-within-a-play opera will feature soprano Jocelyn Claire Thomas as Nedda, Brennen Guillory as Caino, Stacey Murdock as Tonio, Scott Crandal as Peppe, Zachary Lenox as Silvio and piano accompaniment by Evan C. Paul.
Tickets are $15 and are available at bit.ly/2HnmBn9.
The opera runs 1 hour and 20 minutes and is sung in Italian with English supertitles.
Thomas is a Portland-based soprano and has sung with operas around the Northwest. She has also performed in the Astoria Music Festival.
Guillory has sung with opera companies on both East and West coasts, most recently at the 31st Mahler Festival in Colorado.
Murdock sings with Portland Opera and has appeared in productions throughout the Northwest. He has also sung in the Astoria Music Festival and Portland Summerfest.
Crandal has performed with Portland Opera, Ping & Woof Opera and Bravo Northwest.
Lenox has performed with the Portland and Eugene operas as well as other companies throughout the Northwest. He has also performed in the Astoria Music Festival.
Paul has worked with Portland Opera, Cascadia Chamber Opera and works as a collaborative pianist based in Portland.
Cascadia Concert Opera is a non-profit performing arts organization based in Oregon. The organization is dedicated to engaging communities in the musical storytelling of opera and presents operas featuring the region’s artists in cities across the Northwest.
