MANZANITA — CARTM’s well-loved Trash Art Show has new inspiration: Re-Used Art, and a new partner: the Pine Grove Community House!
We teamed up to produce the ReHomed Art Show for its second year in downtown Manzanita. The ticketed opening party is May 17; the show will be open to the public on May 18 and 19.
True to CARTM’s mission, the show will feature ‘used’ art: original paintings and collage, signed and framed prints and art photography, art ceramics and sculptures. The only requirements are that each piece is ‘pre-owned,’ in good condition and ready to hang. Commissions considered for high-value pieces.
Funds raised support the mission and programs of both organizations. CARTM will use the funds raised to cover administrative costs and office space through the end of the year while we determine how best to meet our mission in the future.
Three ways to support this fundraiser:
• Purchase a ticket to the opening party.
Tickets are available now from members of both boards and at info@cartm.org. Tickets entitle you to first crack at the art, nibbles provided by Buttercup, beverages and great company! This event sells out early. Tickets are $30.
• Donate pre-owned artwork for sale.
Do you have art that just doesn’t fit your style any more? Are you painting your walls, and just not sure if you want to hang that piece again? ReHome It instead! Volunteers will be at the Pine Grove House, 225 Laneda, on May 5 and May 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on May 16 from 2-5 p.m. to accept your art donations with gratitude.
• Buy artwork to fill your life with color.
