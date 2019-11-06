CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Arts Association is calling for artists to submit work to a community art exhibit titled “Miniatures.” The exhibit’s theme is “exploring the extraordinary.”
Work can be submitted on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Gallery located at 1064 S. Hemlock St. in Cannon Beach.
The exhibit is open to all art forms with dimensions of 6 inches by 6 inches or smaller (36 square inches). Three dimensional work is also encouraged.
To submit work, bring up to three pieces that fit the theme of the show and meet the size restrictions.
Unselected work will be available for pickup Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
An artist reception will be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The show runs Nov. 13 through Dec. 22.
For more information, email the gallery at info@cannonbeacharts.org or call 503-436-0744.
