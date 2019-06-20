CANNON BEACH – The Cannon Beach Arts Association and the Portland Art Museum’s Rental Sales Gallery are presenting a joint exhibit of regional artists from the Pacific Northwest.
The exhibit will be on display at the Cannon Beach Gallery located at 1064 S. Hemlock Street from Wednesday, June 19 to Sunday, August 4, with an artist’s reception held June 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The exhibit is supported by a generous grant from the Ford Family Foundation and a sponsorship from Recology.
The art work submitted for this exhibit includes artists from Cannon Beach, Portland and the Willamette Valley and showcases the best examples of regional art from established artists whose work can be found in the Portland Rental Sales Gallery ranging in mediums such including painting, illustration, photography and sculpture.
The proceeds of the work will support the exhibiting artists and the Cannon Beach Arts Association programming.
The exhibit and reception are free and open to the public.
Please rsvp for the reception if you are able to as the event is expected to be well attended. This is a catered event.
To RSVP please either call the gallery at 503-436-0744 or email the program director at director@cannonbeacharts.org. Include any dietary restrictions in your RSVP.
