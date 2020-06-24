CANNON BEACH – Northwest By Northwest Gallery will host artist Ivan McLean for an artist’s reception at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the gallery, 232 N. Spruce St., Cannon Beach.
McLean’s art will be featured alongside art by Don Stastny and Hazel Schleinger. McLean is a known sculptor whose work is featured at the San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center, Newport Beach California Sculpture Park and other locations.
Stastny is a local painter, sculptor and architect. His featured art will include bronze sculptures.
Schlesigner’s paintings have been published in Southwest Art, and can be seen in movies and television shows. She will teach a limited-size painting class. To register, contact the gallery at 503-436-0741 or info@nwbynwgallery.com.
Gallery visitors will be allowed inside two at a time. Visitors are required to wear masks.
