CANNON BEACH – The Cannon Beach Chorus will begin rehearsals for its fall season on Monday, Sept. 2, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 S. Washington, Cannon Beach. The chorus will perform concerts Dec. 6, 7 and 8.
The chorus is directed by Dr. John Buehler and is comprised of singers from numerous communities on the north Oregon coast including Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook and Bay City.
The 55-60 voice chorus is a non-audition group of all ages that performs a wide variety of choral music.
New members are welcome. For more information, visit cannonbeachchorus.org or call 503-436-0378.
