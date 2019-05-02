Cannon Beach Chorus presents three concerts this weekend

CANNON BEACH — The Cannon Beach Chorus, under the direction of Dr. John Buehler, will present their annual Spring season concert titled the "Circle of Life," featuring "Requiem" by Gabriel Faure and songs that celebrate childhood, which include nursery rhymes and poignant questions asked by children.
The three concerts will be presented at 7 p.m., Friday, May 3 at Gateway Community Church, 796 Pacific Drive, Hammond; 7 p.m., Saturday, May 4, at Cannon Beach Community Church, 132 E. Washington St., Cannon Beach; 3 p.m., Sunday, May 5, at Nehalem Bay United Methodist Church, 36050 10th St., Nehalem.
The Chorus is made up of singers from every coastal community from Astoria to Tillamook. Dr. Susan Buehler, chorus pianist, stated, "I am always inspired and delighted that individuals are so invested in the chorus that many of them drive over an hour to and from Monday evening rehearsals. We certainly value that commitment and always strive to make rehearsal time well spent."
Donations will be accepted for the Carol Homme Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded to students wishing to continue singing at the collegiate level and students receiving a scholarship for 2019-2020 will be announced at the concerts.
Tickets may be purchased at the door for $10 and students age 16 and under are admitted free. For more information, contact 503-436-0378 or visit the website www.cannonbeachchorus.org.
