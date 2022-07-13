For the past 20 years, for one week in the summer, kids and adults have the opportunity to create arts and crafts in the Cannon Beach Arts Association’s Summer Art Camp.
Although the projects may have changed over the years, the mission hasn’t. The camp aims to provide art education for the North Coast community.
This year, that week of creativity begins on Monday, with lessons and events throughout the week that culminate in a two-hour gallery show of camp art featuring the art produced.
During the camp’s 20th anniversary, more than 85 participants will work with nine teachers. Participants ages 3 and up will explore painting, mix art with words, learn printmaking, design jewelry, build drums and construct sculptures inspired by the works of Dale Chihuly.
The camp, marketing director Summer Peterson assures, fits the association’s goal. “We want to provide high quality art education and to make it affordable for parents,” Peterson said.
Though tuition is charged per class, five scholarships were awarded. The fees help to pay teachers and buy supplies.
Serving locals was the goal of artist Barbara Temple Ayres, who joined the association’s board in 2002. Together, Ayres and another board member, Kay Aya, started the camp with one class. It “was a lot about art through the ages starting with the Stone Age,” Ayres recalled. “I ran the camp, with a lot of help, for the next 15 years or so,” she added.
The camp first operated in the former Presbyterian Community Church, now Cannon Beach Community Church, and later in the former Cannon Beach Elementary School. When the school closed in 2013, the camp returned to the church, where it will take place again this year.
Ayres also taught a class in either bookbinding or journal making each year, hoping to instill a love of books in her students and to tap into their innate creativity. “I always have held that the arts bring tremendous value to any community,” Ayres said.
“Art is such an important outlet for children’s joy, fears, curiosity and their ever-growing sense of self. Art camp provides these opportunities for resident kids and those here on vacation and is just a fun way to spend a week at the beach,” she added.
Classes have been taught remotely over the past two years. In the meantime, classes, usually capped at age 15, were opened to adults. This year, several classes have no upper age limits, including jewelry design, drum making, printmaking, knitting and a crochet workshop.
While some teachers have participated in the camp before, Mindy Hardwick, author of young adult books, is new to the program. Her class will mix watercolors with words. “During COVID, I spent a lot of time learning watercoloring,” Hardwick said. “I thought it would be fun to combine my new art skills with some poetry writing and word play, something I have been teaching and writing myself for many years,” she added.
