MANZANITA — The Hoffman Center for the Arts is sponsoring a poetry contest this month.
Here’s your chance to see your poem published online and a shot at winning a $100 cash prize.
Submit poems of 30 lines or fewer on any subject. Up to three poems will be accepted in a single submission document.
Each submitter must state a clear connection to the North Coast in the biographical statement that accompanies the submission.
The contest will be limited to the first 50 poets who submit. The submission window runs from now through Jan. 31. All submissions will be anonymously judged by Lana Ayers. The winner will be notified in March.
There is a $7 entry fee to enter the contest. All submissions must be made online at hoffmanarts.org. Please follow the specific guidelines.
Lana Ayers has been publishing the Concrete Wolf Poetry Chapbook Series since 2001. In 2010, she created MoonPath Press to publish poetry collections by Pacific Northwest poets. She has authored nine collections of poetry and recently released her first novel.
The winning poem and poet will be featured in the Hoffman Center Newsletter in April.
Further information is available at hoffmanarts.org
