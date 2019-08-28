ASTORIA – Clatsop Community College invites artists to submit work to the 2020 International Juried Exhibition “Au Naturel: The Nude in the 21st Century.” The 2020 exhibit opens for viewing at the Royal Nebeker Art Gallery from Jan. 23 and runs through March 12, 2020 with a community reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
The competition is open to artists from around the world working in two-dimensional drawing, painting or printmaking media with a focus on the nude human figure as subject matter in any form from representational to abstract and in which the handmade mark is employed as the primary means of image-making.
Entrants must be 18 years or older. Submitted artwork must have been executed in the last five years and available for the duration of the exhibit. Visit the exhibit website, aunaturelart.com, to view artwork from previous “Au Naturel” exhibitions and for more information about the show.
Applications can be submitted online at bit.ly/aunaturelccc.
Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time on Nov. 7. There is no additional fee to use the online application system and the site provides detailed instructions for use. There is a $40 fee for the submission of up to three images, and $5 for each additional image submitted.
The 2020 exhibit awards include $1,000 in cash prizes and up to $2,000 in purchase awards. A select number of Visiting Artist Workshop awards will also be granted. One artist will be chosen to be featured in a solo show for the following exhibition season at the Royal Nebeker Art Gallery.
For a prospectus, download the document at aunaturelart.com/pdf/Au_Naturel_Prospectus_2020.pdf. To request a hard copy, call 503-338-2472 or email kshauck@clatsopcc.edu.
The juror for the 2020 exhibit is Henk Pander. Born in Haarlem, The Netherlands, he is represented in prestigious museums and collections across the globe, including the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. In addition to winning the first place award in the 2017’s “Au Naturel” exhibit, Pander was also an award-winning participant in CCC’s ninth annual “Au Naturel” in 2015. He has been the recipient of many other prestigious awards including the Regional Arts and Cultural Council Visual Arts Fellowship in 2006-07 and the State of Oregon Governor’s Award for the Arts in 2005. For more information about Henk Pander, visit henkpander.format.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.