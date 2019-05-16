ASTORIA — Each year, Grace Episcopal Church honors the memory of longtime art instructor at Clatsop Community College and Grace Episcopal member Jean Barney with an art show with a special theme. Barney was a beloved teacher of oils for many years and inspired artists of all talents for many years before her death 10 years ago.
This year the theme is “This Fragile Earth, Our Island Home.” Artists of all ages are invited to submit up to two pieces of their artwork to this show. Submissions are accepted from 2-4 p.m. Friday, May 31 in the Parish Hall at the church, 1545 Franklin Ave.. Art must not exceed 24-by -30 inches, be professionally presented and ready for display with no glass or glass edges or sawtooth hangers.
The exhibit opens with a special reception at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 9, with awards given at noon. The exhibit will run from June 9 to July 9.
Entry forms are available mornings at Grace Church and at various galleries. For additional information, contact the church at 503-325-4691 or graceastoria4691@gmail.com
