Brushstrokes in the wind: Stormy Weather Arts Festival returns for 35th year

For painters, photographers, musicians and galleries in Cannon Beach, fall winds signal the arrival of the Stormy Weather Arts Festival, now in its 35th year.
At the upcoming festival, visitors can look forward to meeting local artists over coffee, checking out galleries’ latest works and attending live music performances around town. Events will span Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Cannon Beach is home to a full roster of galleries, and “all of them are spruced up for the festival,” said Miska Salemann, owner of Miska Studio Gallery. Salemann’s “Rocking the Milky Way,” an acrylic painting of Haystack Rock among a sea of stars, is featured on this year’s festival poster. “I used a lot of iridescent paints, mixed in with the different blues, so it does have a galaxy look,” she said of the piece.
Newly added to the festivities are a series of paint and sip workshops, led by Gearhart artist Dawning McGinnis. These classes will guide attendees step-by-step in a recreation of McGinnis’ painting “Foggy Reflections” – a piece inspired by coastal weather patterns.
Classes will feature snacks and sangria. The class is offered from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, and again on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the Chamber Community Hall.
This festival will mark McGinnis’ first, though she’s no stranger to leading classes. First introduced to the concept of paint and sip classes while a resident winery artist in college, she now holds private classes and has collaborated with organizations.
“I took it and ran with it,” she said. “I really want people to have something they can go home with that they really feel like, ‘wow, I did this.’”
Three sessions of performances by regional musicians will take place throughout the festival at four locations, including The Landing, Sandpiper Square and Kiki’s Taco Bar. Sessions will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Later on, at the Coaster Theatre Playhouse, catch a concert from the Cannon Beach Boys at 7 p.m. Saturday.
More events will enliven the town throughout the weekend. Area galleries will be hosting a variety of occasions, from exhibit openings to artist visits.
Archimedes Gallery, 139 Second St.
This gallery will be showing “Lightly Salted,” with an artist reception featuring printmaker Erik Abel and painter Spencer Reynolds, both inspired by the beauty and landscapes of the Oregon Coast.
Basalt Ceramics, 239 Hemlock St.
This studio and showroom will host “Flotsam,” an exhibition with paintings and driftwood sculptures by artist Amanda Visell, which will include a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday alongside artist Michelle Valigura.
Classes offered by the studio include a Nerikomi demonstration from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday and a ceramic wall hanging course from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, both with Valigura.
Bronze Coast Gallery, 224 Hemlock St.
Featuring works by Dan Chen, David Crawford, Jim Eppler, Robert Rogers and Hans Schiebold, including an artists’ reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Cannon Beach Gallery, 1064 Hemlock St.
Featuring an ongoing exhibition of miniature art as well as a raffle and fundraiser event.
Dragonfire Gallery, 123 Hemlock St.
Enjoy wine, food and chocolate alongside live music from Jason Okamoto and Bucky Pottschmidt while meeting featured artists at two receptions set for the gallery, held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Featured artists will include Leon Lowman, Theresa Andres O’Leary and Virginia Leonnig. At 3 p.m. Sunday, catch another artist visit with music from John Sillman Dodge.
Icefire Glassworks, 116 Gower Ave.
Catch a series of glass blowing and hot sculpting demonstrations at this gallery from featured artists Mark Gordon, Jeff and Heather Thompson from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
An additional demonstration by Laura Bowker will be held at a reception 10 a.m. Sunday. Art from Jim Kingwell, Suzanne Kindland and David Haberer will also be displayed throughout the festival.
Images of the West, 224 Hemlock St.
Meet landscape photographer Randall J. Hodges during the festival. Hodges’ images feature scenes of the West, including many of the Oregon Coast.
Jeffrey Hull Gallery, 172 Hemlock St.
Hull, known for his watercolor coastal scenes, will unveil a new print at a reception set for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Stop by from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday for an open house event and at 10 a.m. Sunday for coffee with the artist.
Miska Studio Gallery, 107 Sunset Blvd.
Festivities at this gallery will begin with a wine and appetizer reception featuring McMinnville-based Roshni Vineyards from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. The gallery represents more than a dozen artists, each having created artwork especially for the upcoming festival.
Northwest By Northwest Gallery, 232 Spruce St.
Sculptor Ann Fleming, whose public piece “Midori” is featured for the festival, will visit this gallery from 2 to 5 p.m., as will artist Don Stastny. From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, painters Hazel Schlesinger and Laura O’Brien will be on-site, as will Fleming and Harro Art.
The gallery will also feature a new collection of bronze works by sculptor Georgia Gerber, an exhibition from photographer Christopher Burkett, continued works on display in the entryway and garden from sculptor Ivan McLean, kiln-formed glass paintings from Angelita Surmon and furniture pieces from Cannon Beach Rocks.
White Bird Gallery, 251 Hemlock St.
Celebrating mixed media with a group show opening Friday and displayed through Dec. 20. The new collection will include works by relief sculptor Valerie Savarie, who will give a demonstration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Other pieces in the collection include sculptural painting and book art by Helga Winter, architectural sculptures by Dmitri Swain, encaustic paintings by Barb Campbell, works on paper by Robert Schlegel and whimsical sculptures by Robin and John Gumaelius.
