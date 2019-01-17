ASTORIA — The Brownsmead Flats, one of the region’s musical treasures, will perform 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, at Astoria’s Performing Arts Center, 588 16th St.
The concert is a benefit for the PAC, and while admission is free, a donation of $10, or $5 for seniors, is appreciated. There will be a chance for the audience to sing-along at this family-friendly event, and for children to participate in the music making.
As premier folk and blue grass aficionados, the group’s members John Fenton, Ned Heavenrich, Ray Raihala, Larry Moore and Dan Sutherland describe themselves as “an acoustic band that likes to play traditional and original songs in the crabgrass tradition” — that is, bluegrass with a maritime twist that resonates with North Coast lovers.
This event is a must-see for music lovers of all ages. It’s also an opportunity to show support for keeping the PAC open for the community. For more information, visit supportthepac.org online.
