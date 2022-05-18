Celebrating both unity and uniqueness, the North Coast Chorale will present its spring concert, titled “Celebrating Diversity With Music,” this weekend at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts in Astoria.
The event offers a chance for performers and community members to connect across borders of language, identity and culture, integrating concepts of melody, rhythm and harmony to foster a sense of unity through music.
Some pieces performed will come from local voices, such as the North Coast’s Wilho Saari. Other selections include “Dry Your Tears, Afrika” by John Williams, “The 23rd Psalm” by Bobby McFerrin, “Nella Fantasia” by Ennio Morricone and a selection from “Five Hebrew Love Songs” by Eric Whitacre and Hila Pitman.
Denise Reed, the chorale’s director, is optimistic about the concert’s message. “My hope is for the audience to be entertained, but also, consider embracing diversity, recognizing the common themes represented in the music of different expressions of love,” Reed said.
Recognizing the ability of music to bring audiences together, Reed was inspired to pick the show’s theme. “In this time of social unrest, embracing common themes that unify us is important. Singing and listening to the stories of others through music increases our understanding of each other,” Reed said.
This concert will mark the last chorale show directed by Reed, who has led the group since 2006. She’s proud of her time as director, and took the time to recognize the chorale’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing the importance of community connections. It’s a further intersection of the unity the chorale hopes to express.
“The chorale has sincerely and consistently wanted to connect with the community through music and have safely gathered in order to rehearse and be able to present good choral music to Astoria and the surrounding areas,” Reed said. “It is because of the commitment and bravery of its members that we have been able to present music via our regular concerts as well as fundraising events such as the annual Messiah sing-along that benefits the food insecure among us.”
