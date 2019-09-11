ASTORIA – The Public Nuisance band will play a benefit concert from 5-8 p.m. Sept. 19 at Reach Break Brewing 1343 Duane St.
The band is made up of local law enforcement and the show is a benefit for the Oregon Fallen Badge. The badge insures the police officers who die in the line of duty receive a funeral and family support equal to that ultimate sacrifice.
Enjoy the new beer Public Nuisance Session IPA. $1 from each pint will go to the Fallen Badge.
