MANZANITA — The Brazilian Strings Trio — a band that plays hot, sweet jazz with soulful South American flair — returns to Hoffman Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, as part of their West Coast Tour.
Admission for this all-ages show is $20 (cash only).
The Brazilian Strings Trio is composed of three innovative instrumentalists.
Ted Falcon and Andrew Finn Magill are both multi-genre American violinists who, after years of living in Brazil, have become ambassadors of the growing Brazilian violin movement. Rounding out the trio is Brazilian guitarist Nando Duarte, a giant of the contemporary Brazilian music scene and an award-winning composer and arranger.
The venue is at 594 Laneda Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.