MANZANITA — Brad Creel & the Reel Deel perform at the Hoffman Center for the Arts, 594 Laneda Ave., at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Admission is $10 cash at the door.
Hearing Brad Creel & the Reel Deel is like listening to a John Prine album while Merle Haggard is cooking in the kitchen, Gram Parsons is on the front porch, and bigfoot is dancing in the front yard.
In 2008, Portland singer-songwriter Brad Creel released “Reveeled,” a collection of smart, funny acoustic folk tunes. With the Reel Deel performing this material, the group created a unique country sound called “Lava Lamp Country.” Creel translates life’s difficult moments into laugh-out-loud humor.
The Reel Deel band members include veteran country rock drummer Bob Hawkins, swing/rock lead guitarist Mike Moore and multi-instrumentalist Ben Grosscup on bass. See why Willamette Week said Brad Creel & the Reel Deel’s songs will “keep you laughing and listening.”
