We have been living through what feels like an unprecedented time of crisis. However, history demonstrates that previous generations also have dealt with crushing hardships.
Bainbridge Island, Washington, author Kristin Hannah’s latest novel revisits a harrowing time that some of the country’s oldest citizens struggled through: the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression.
In “The Four Winds,” Hannah introduces readers to a farming family in the Texas Panhandle that struggles to survive.
Since her bout with rheumatic fever 10 years earlier, Elsa Wolcott has been treated as an invalid by her family. Now 25, she is nearing spinsterhood when she meets 18-year-old Raffaello Martinelli. Raffaello is a farm boy yearning to see the world. Their mutual restlessness leads to a sexual liaison that might have been brief — had a pregnancy not resulted.
Within a few months of meeting, the two are forced to marry. Elsa is disowned by her parents. Raffaello’s immigrant parents reluctantly allow the newlyweds to live with them on their remote farm.
It is a mismatch from the beginning but everyone tries to make it work. A daughter, Loreda, is born, followed a few years later by the birth of a son, Anthony. With the arrival of the grandchildren and with Elsa’s demonstrated willingness to pitch in wherever she’s needed, her in-laws come to accept her as part of the family.
But times are hard on farms all over the country’s interior. Rain is becoming scarce, the land is drying up and crops are dying. Frightening new dust storms are raging across the landscape, threatening to suffocate everyone.
Finally, it’s too much for Raffaello, who abandons his family.
The rest of the family struggles on together, living in dire poverty. Elsa is dedicated to her in-laws, and subscribes to their conviction that “hard times don’t last. Land and family do.” But when Anthony almost dies from dust pneumonia, they all know she has to get her kids out before the dust storms kill them.
Leaving her in-laws behind on the farm, Elsa takes Loreda and Anthony to join the long stream of Dust Bowl exiles moving to California, only to discover that for “Okies” arriving in that promised land, the situation is scarcely any better.
Hannah uses this story to hold a mirror up to a story that has repeated itself throughout American history: the struggle between owners and workers — the haves and have-nots — for safe working conditions, decent housing, a safe water supply, education and basic health care. She shows how, when government fails to measure up to serving and protecting the people, those people eventually rise up to assert their rights.
“The Four Winds” is both indictment and benediction. It reflects different facets of America’s character that we’ve seen throughout history — avarice, injustice, empathy, sacrifice and resolve. And it asks: how do we choose to move forward?
