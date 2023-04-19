With up to one million species on land and water facing extinction because of human impacts, scientists in 2019 proposed a plan to ensure habitat protection of 30% of Earth’s land and waters by the year 2030 to help stave off that crisis.
Preservation of green space is not a new concept. For thousands of years, customary tribal practices recognized the importance of managing and preserving natural resources. Others too have increasingly come to understand the value of protecting forests, prairies, coral reefs and other habitats.
This week, let’s look at two recent books that share pieces of that conservation history here in the Northwest. “Forest Park,” published by Oregon State University Press, is a new guide, generously augmented with full-color maps and photographs, to the trails of Portland’s famous urban natural sanctuary.
At 5,200 acres, Forest Park is one of the largest city parks in the world. It contains 11 watersheds that ultimately discharge into the Willamette River.
Portland area writer and wildlife biologist Marcy Cottrell Houle has hiked Forest Park’s trails for four decades, and in this book she offers 21 hikes that reveal different scenes and vistas.
The guide promises that the park welcomes all manner of folks — hikers, photographers, equestrians, bicyclists and so on — but despite one photo depicting a birdwatcher in a wheelchair, this book doesn’t specify how accessible these trails are for folks with physical limitations.
Aside from that, the descriptions to accessing trailheads and finding parking are precise. And once you hit the trail, the narratives will clue you in to specific tree species, lichen, pollinators, water and geological features, habitats and human-built relics.
Along the way, there are some sobering lessons. In 1903, Portland had contracted with America’s most important landscape architects of the day, the Olmsted brothers, to create a park plan for the city.
One of the Olmsted’s chief suggestions had been to acquire the hills west of the Willamette for a wild woodland park. But Portland was slow to act, and for another 40 years that area was vulnerable to developers, and subjected to some harm, until a handful of conservation advocates finally marshaled the resources and political will to make Forest Park a reality.
Speaking of the Olmsteds and their legacy, Portland-based Timber Press published “Experiencing Olmsted” late last fall. Written under the auspices of The Cultural Landscape Foundation, a powerhouse nonprofit that works for the preservation of heritage landscapes, this gorgeously illustrated hardcover catalogs over 200 iconic landscapes that the Olmsted firm designed throughout the United States and Canada.
Oregon is represented by three Portland-based landscapes, while Washington state boasts Olmsted-designed properties in American Lake, Olympia, Seattle and Spokane.
The Olmsteds’ governing principle of affording equitable access to spacious public green landscapes is still valid — and today is compounded by the urgencies of mitigating climate change and maintaining biological diversity. Act while you have the opportunity.
