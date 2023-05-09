Nearly a hundred different nations and territories around the world observe the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.
With that timing in mind, I thought I’d take a look at “No God Like the Mother” by Portland author Kesha Ajose-Fisher. This book wasn’t on my radar when it was self-published through Inkwater Press in 2019, but it became an Oregon Book Award winner in 2020 and Ajose-Fisher was awarded an Oregon Literary Fellowship in 2021.
Now Portland-based Forest Avenue Press has brought forth a stylish paperback reissue, so I figured this was my chance to get caught up on what a lot of other people have already discovered. And I hope this column will pique the interest of at least a few more readers who also missed the book the first time around.
This reissued edition includes content that was not in the original — and I suggest that readers turn to the book’s back pages first to find informative context for the nine short stories that make up the original collection.
A glossary of Nigerian pidgin will make it easier for readers to navigate the conversations that take place in some of the stories.
And an author’s note explains that the book’s striking title is the translation of an often-used Yoruba phrase, Orisa Bi Iya Kosi. (Although born in the United States, Ajose-Fisher spent much of her childhood in Lagos, Nigeria, which is not only Africa’s largest city, but also part of the homeland of the Yoruba indigenous ethnic group.)
“I considered women to be the true heroes in life for their ability to keep the world turning amid so much chaos,” she writes.
In additional back matter, the author confesses that when she returned stateside as an adolescent, and her own mother went away, it was three other women — an aunt and two teachers — who lifted her up and kept her going.
“No God Like the Mother” offers several takes on maternity, nurturing and mother-child relations — and the people who try to fill in when sometimes the biological mother cannot.
Some of these stories reflect on the natural tensions that develop as a growing child begins to push back against the person who has been so central to his or her existence since birth.
But all of the stories also tap into some of what Ajose-Fisher has had to navigate herself — additional layers of differences across geography, religion, culture and economics — all of which place more stress on the mother-child bond.
The author doesn’t shy away from other tough topics. There’s also abandonment, some of it calculated, some accidental, all of it traumatic.
This examination of mothers and motherhood extends compassion to the hapless and offers courage to the vulnerable. Even as they break your heart, these stories may well expand your capacity to love. Nurturing is a hard job, but it is crucial — if not to keep the world turning, at least to keep the chaos from overwhelming.
