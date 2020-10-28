Autumn is perfect for reading cozy mysteries.
Susan McCormick, of Seattle, just released the second installment of her “Fog Ladies” series.
The Fog Ladies are a doughty group of elderly neighbors in a venerable San Francisco apartment building. The group has plenty of time to bake cookies, play cards and solve mysteries.
They are aided by a younger neighbor, Sarah James, who works in the residency program at a local hospital.
In the novel that launched the series, the Fog Ladies feared that someone was out to get them, as one resident after the next died in their building.
They eventually got to the bottom of that conundrum. In this follow-up book, “The Fog Ladies: Family Matters,” the apartment dwellers feel more secure about their own safety.
The ladies recently discovered appetite for solving mysteries is whetted once again when they see a newspaper story about a man who is suspected of murdering his wife.
Sarah realizes that this is a couple she had interacted with, along with their toddler son, just a month earlier, when she spent a weekend at a resort just down the coast. She finds it hard to believe the husband killed his wife.
When one of the ladies learns the mother of the murder suspect is someone she knew years ago, that’s enough to prompt the ladies to launch a multi-faceted investigation — which sometimes looks more like intrusive meddling.
For instance, hoping to glean more details regarding the case they’ve read about in the paper, a delegation of Fog Ladies visits the murder suspect’s mother, who has been caring for her grandson while her son awaits his court date in prison. The Fog Ladies offer to babysit the tyke.
When they discover there are other murders that appear to be connected, they begin investigating those, too — which in one case leads them to volunteer at a local women’s prison in order to query a convicted murderer.
This is like having five Miss Marple’s or Jessica Fletcher’s poking their noses into other people’s business. And while the situational twists of the story sometimes border on the absurd, the author does a nice job of humanizing her elderly sleuths — almost all of whom still are actively engaged in learning more about themselves and the world around them.
McCormick, who was a medical doctor before she started writing books, incorporates gentle observations about physical and emotional health at all life stages. In this book, she particularly pays attention to the common stressors in relationships between couples.
If you’re willing to suspend disbelief at certain junctures in this story, you’ll find plenty to enjoy.
