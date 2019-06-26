When Robert Liddycoat and his wife bought a home in Seaside in the 1990s, they were curious about the area’s history.
A little sleuthing led them to an article in the December 31, 1898 edition of The Daily Astorian, which told of a gunfight in Seaside – “the bloodiest tragedy in the history of this county….”
It came about following an arson fire that consumed the cottage of C.W. Fulton, a prominent political figure in Oregon.
The story also noted that one of the gunfight victims had been running an extortion racket.
Liddycoat became engrossed in the characters and conflicts of Oregon in the late 19th century and began writing historical fiction.
“A Wandering Man,” Liddycoat’s debut novel, ties together some actual historical events through the experiences of a fictional protagonist called Jacob Scot.
In 1887, at the age of 17, Jacob has no immediate family, so he decides to board a train and set out in search of adventure.
But misadventure finds him first. Shortly after he steps off the train in Baker City, he is mugged. He fights back artlessly but fiercely and his two would-be attackers are only saved thanks to the intervention of the local sheriff.
A rancher who witnesses the scuffle sees some potential in Jacob and offers him a job.
As Jacob learns the ropes and begins to prove himself, he is taken under the wing of the rancher’s right-hand man. An old gunslinger, Whitey spends a year teaching his apprentice how to shoot.
It’s a skill Jacob puts to use when he and Whitey go to the bank in town to pick up the ranch payroll and interrupt a robbery in progress. He applies it again when he is ambushed by rustlers who are stealing cattle from the rancher. Every time, the same cold, focused fury rises up in him, and now that he knows his way around a gun, none of his challengers lives to see the sun set.
Jacob is acquiring a reputation.
When the rancher decides to sell off his holdings, Jacob hits the road, “with no place special to go and nothing special to do….” But opportunity soon finds him, and his gun, again.
Liddycoat tells this story in five meaty parts: Rock Creek Ambush, Clear Creek War, Sorefoot Creek Kill, Wolf Creek Hunt and Circle Creek Duel.
As these section titles suggest, there is plenty of violence in these pages, and there are other forms of depravity as well. A few times the author describes horrors in queasily graphic detail. More cannily, he sketches the workings of hypocrisy.
Liddycoat includes many characters who have unvarnished points of view regarding religion, race relations, sex, money and power.
But while others talk, Jacob is more prone to observe and then act.
Through these experiences, he develops his own framework of values and ideas about manhood and integrity.
“A Wandering Man” has a few bloopers, but this rough-and-tumble, high-stakes Western provides a riveting read.
The Bookmonger is Barbara Lloyd McMichael, who writes this weekly column focusing on the books, authors and publishers of the Pacific Northwest. Contact her at bkmonger@nwlink.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.