The all-lowercase title of the new memoir “rough house” is not a fluke. It’s actually the first hint that the lives you’ll be reading about might not even be worth capital letters — at least society might not think so.
This is a book about so-called trailer trash, substance abusers and food stamp families — about folks in tough straits who are less fortunate and remain overlooked.
But in this debut memoir, Tina Ontiveros forces your gaze into this heart-wrenching first-person account of her own lived variation of poverty and trauma, which frequently repeat over generations in the Pacific Northwest’s small towns.
“rough house” is about siblings — Ontiveros, her big brother and little sister — who perpetually squabble with one another but ultimately have each other’s backs when their parents can’t hold things together.
The memoir is also about their mother — who endures her husband’s physical abuse until she realizes that he is also capable of harming the kids. She tries to run away with them.
And the memoir is about Ontiveros’ father.
“If you’d met him, you probably would’ve liked him,” Ontiveros writes by way of introduction. “He was always building or tinkering or exploring. He loved nature and magic, and, most of all, his children. But Loyd was never able to take good care of what he loved.”
Ontiveros inherited some of her father’s charisma which manifests in her wordsmithing. At the outset, it’s understandable if you’re resistant to being pulled into this compendium of dysfunction — but with Ontiveros’ plainspoken candor and an adroit gift for detail, she will quickly charm you into her story.
She writes about her father‘s playful nature and generous impulses, although generosity was always conscribed by poverty. More impactfully, Ontiveros reexamines some harrowing experiences with him that permanently scarred her childhood and conception of self-worth.
“(H)e’s half of me,” she agonizes. “If he’s a monster, what does that make me?”
Beyond talking about how she navigated life with her father, Ontiveros also recounts how her newly single mother, who fled with her kids to The Dalles to accept help from her own family, worked two jobs and struggled to keep her daughters from family members, “where generations of men and boys take what they want from generations of girls and women.”
As demoralizing as these circumstances seem, Ontiveros was blessed with enough grit and protective humanity to scrap her way through childhood and adolescence. She eventually works her way out of poverty.
But in recreating this family portrait of dysfunction, she gives us a poke — all around us there are families and children with desperate needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.