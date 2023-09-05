Reader, I feel like I’ve bagged a major mountain peak while carrying a heavy load — and it took weeks.
The shining golden massif depicted on the cover of the novel I’m reviewing this week undoubtedly inspires the simile. The book’s page count added to the weight of the task. And the book’s content? Well, “holy cow” would be a perfectly germane reaction.
“Sun House” is David James Duncan’s long-awaited third novel. Readers of his previous works of fiction — “The Brothers K” and “The River Why” — know that Duncan never shirks from tackling existential questions.
This book is in the same vein, but it’s even longer and more far-ranging than his previous two. And it’s more complex — Duncan traffics in the Vedas, beguinages and Dumpster Catholicism — along with academia, Appalachia and cowboy culture.
Not only does the author explore different fonts of wisdom, but he employs many different fonts and typefaces. And he conjures up so many different characters — human and otherwise.
Each chapter begins with an epigraph – an observational snippet from the likes of Borges, Dostoevsky, Lao Tzu, Willie Nelson, Glenda Jackson, St. Catherine of Siena and dozens more throughout time and across the human experience.
Duncan writes explicitly about violence, end-of-life scenarios and rollicking sexual encounters. Sometimes the latter are funny, as when one randy fellow combines the philosophical underpinnings of St. Augustine and the Declaration of Independence into a libido-fueled appreciation of his girlfriend’s thigh. But the graphic nature of these scenes may not be every reader’s cup of tea — forewarned is forearmed.
A narrator identified early on as Holy Goat periodically intervenes with alternately pensive and cheeky observations.
Central to this story is the in-depth spiritual questing undertaken by several characters. The author braids together ancient teachings with modern-day existential crises including, as one character totes it up, “conflagrating forests, obliterated glaciers, plastic-choked and rising seas, dead coral reefs, vanishing species…”
And as another character frets, too often the American “yeah, right” irony reflex is the only response. Portions of the novel are given over to extensive journal entries written by different characters in the story.
Given our 21st-century attention spans, readers may find some of these musings, which meander from self-effacement to ecstasy, challenging – or downright irritating. The difficulty is further compounded by the presentation of these entries in one of those aforementioned, confounded fonts, which are not particularly easy on the eyes.
The entire experience of reading “Sun House” requires effort and attention. Patience. Curiosity. A sense of humor. And really, way more time than the many, many hours this reviewer invested in it.
This book is a magnanimous mess. It’s probably worth reading if you’re interested in poking around at belief systems.
To top the whole thing off, Duncan offers a metaphorical cherry – I believe it’s of his own invention — the “blissclamation point.” You’ll find it at the book’s end, but it won’t make much sense to you unless you read the previous 700-plus pages first.
