The relentless rains of early 2020 seem a perfect match for the dismal tone and setting of Melissa Anne Peterson’s powerful debut novel, “Vera Violet.”
The novel first appeared nearly a decade ago under the title “Jimmy James Blood.” The book, which was originally self-published, tells the story of an impoverished small town in Washington state.
Peterson comes from a small town as well; she is a native from Shelton, Washington.
Now, after further nurturing by writing teachers and colleagues at Olympic College’s Shelton campus and The Evergreen State College, Peterson has republished the novel. Local librarians and novelist Jonathan Evison also helped champion Peterson during the republishing process.
The republished novel brings with it a new title and an established publisher.
“Vera Violet” takes place in a logging town where the working class folks find themselves getting left behind. Even those who take pride in their self-sufficiency cannot compete with the hand being dealt to them from the land beyond the forests: federal mandates, opportunistic outsiders and a changing world.
But as traditional opportunities dry up, pernicious ventures arise; marijuana growing and meth labs. This is the new reality that the young people in town learn to navigate, especially for those who live on Cota Street, where the railroad runs in behind flimsy houses.
That’s where Violet grows up, and everyone can see the handwriting on the wall.
“None of us Cota kids would be remembered in history books. The tidewater mill was silent. The polluted harbor was lifeless. ... The future was covered by a thick blanket of fog.”
Told primarily in the first person from Violet’s point of view, sentences are crafted as descriptive but intentionally monotone statements – bleak, accepting of futility, numb to brutality, and bereft of imagination, save for the specters that haunt one’s dreams.
Violet’s mother walks away from it all. Her big sister does, too. Her brother takes to selling meth to support his girlfriend and their baby. And her dad, increasingly irrelevant to his family, resorts to the life of an embittered hermit.
But Violet – at least at first – has something to stay for. She loves Jimmy James Blood, and he loves her. They are both fierce, both fighters, and they understand one another.
But the drugs and the alcohol, the easy access to guns, and the town’s soul-crushing paucity are a toxic combination. Violence erupts. Blame is assigned, sometimes in error, and consequences are brutal.
“We were somehow always wrong,” Violet says, “It was our own fault. The violence continued. Young girls kept conceiving life. The babies ended up struggling along with the rest of us.”
Even when Violet gets into her rusty Ford and tries to drive far away to escape her hometown, its senseless tragedies are carved permanently on her heart. And she discovers that the new place where she lands has its own brand of hopelessness.
This book contains some mystifying transitions, and a few significant relationships are revealed late in the game.
But in the way incessant rainfall can be a mesmerizing and devastating force, “Vera Violet” is too.
