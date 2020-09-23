Writer and butterfly expert Robert Michael Pyle is at home anywhere butterflies can be found.
It’s been a busy time for the Grays River, Washington, resident. In the past few weeks, a movie about Pyle, “The Dark Divide,” was released, as well as his latest essay collection, “Nature Matrix.”
In “Nature Matrix” some pieces are new, while others have been revived and repurposed. The essays span Pyle’s career — from his early days as a ranger in Sequoia National Park and through his stints as a visiting professor at college campuses across the country. By book’s end, he’s celebrating his 70th birthday by undertaking the first-ever “Washington Butterfly Big Year” in search of butterflies across the Evergreen state.
There is much delight in these pages, as Pyle seeks the butterflies, describing “acmon blues mobbing pink knotweed,” “a bright rowdy mob of anise swallowtails,” and “half a dozen brighter-than-Brillo western green hairstreaks.”
Pyle’s essays incorporate adventures he’s had in the Sierra Nevada, the Rocky Mountains, the Cascade mountains and the Blue Mountains. He takes us even further afield as he wanders across German hills, into the English countryside and along the shoreline of Mexico’s largest freshwater lake.
But Pyle wonders as he wanders, reporting not only on the physical treks but on the ethos shaped by these adventures and, in turn, his life’s work.
For decades, Pyle has been concerned about the “extinction of experience,” a phrase he coined during a presentation in 1975. At the time, it stemmed from his observation that the butterflies he’d grown up watching in the “hand-me-down habitat” of a Colorado irrigation ditch had disappeared after industrial development and a flood disrupted the shred of green space that constituted their sanctuary.
He’s returned to this concern many times since, touting the value not just of officially established parks and nature preserves, but also of untended vacant lots and “secondhand lands.” These scraps become refuges for modest arrays of wildlife and pocket havens where children, particularly, can explore and establish their own relationship to the natural world.
That biophilic connection, he argues, is essential if we are to keep the planet from being destroyed by our more avaricious inclinations.
I read this book at a time when my mood matched the pall of the smoke-choked air outside. As I write, vast swaths of our West Coast — forest, grasslands and towns — are continuing to succumb to the terrifying reign of climate change-induced fire.
For nigh half a century, Pyle has been telling us about our intrinsic connection with and dependence on the natural world. He wasn’t wrong. But we didn’t take heed when we should have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.